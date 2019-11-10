The trial involves seven graft charges related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into Najib’s bank accounts from a former unit of the 1MDB fund.

Najib is charged in four other cases in the scandal that led to his shocking election ouster last year. His wife, several officials from his government, and the U.S. bank Goldman Sachs face charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD