Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard in a closed market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Police have arrested at least 200 activists seeking the end of Indian rule in disputed Kashmir, officials said Saturday, escalating fears among already wary residents that a sweeping crackdown could touch off renewed anti-India protests and clashes. (Dar Yasin/Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India — Shops and businesses have closed in Kashmir to protest a sweeping crackdown against activists seeking the end of Indian rule in the disputed region.

Police and paramilitary soldiers patrolled streets in the main city of Srinagar on Sunday and enforced a security lockdown in its downtown area in anticipation of protests and clashes.

The crackdown began Friday night. Police are mainly targeting Kashmir’s largest political-religious group, Jama’at-e-Islami, which espouses the right to self-determination for the Himalayan region, which is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

The crackdown comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan following the Feb. 14 suicide car bombing of a paramilitary convoy by a local Kashmiri militant. Forty Indian soldiers died in the attack.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.