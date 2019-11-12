Nazarbayev added that he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Zelenskiy is ready for a meeting, but he didn’t say how Putin reacted.

Although Nazarbayev stepped down as president last year, he still wields considerable influence in Kazakhstan.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany also have discussed a possible four-way meeting on settling the conflict. No date has been set yet.

