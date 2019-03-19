Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s only leader since the end of the Soviet era, said Tuesday he was resigning as president after nearly three decades in power.

Nazarbayev, 78, has led the oil-rich Central Asian nation since 1990 after its independence from the Soviet Union.

“I have made the decision to end my tenure as president,” Nazarbayev said in a televised address. He gave no immediate reason for the decision.

Nazarbayev inherited one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but dismantled the weapons within years of taking power.

Nazarbayev is one of the most important players in the fragile geopolitics of Central Asia, balancing the influence of Russia, China, and the West. The authoritarian ruler has also faced an increasingly fluid domestic environment, with a growing ethnic Kazakh population developing its post-Soviet national identity.

Nazarbayev will remain a force in Kazakh affairs. He plans to remain as head of the country’s security council.

