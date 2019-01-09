NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan authorities have detained three Chinese nationals and a local man over alleged illegal possession of wildlife products such as rhino horn.

The suspects appeared in a magistrate’s court on Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi. They will remain in detention pending further police investigation.

Police allege the suspects were caught in possession of several game trophies, including a live tortoise and leopard skin, following a raid on their house.

The East African nation routinely makes arrests targeting perpetrators of wildlife-related crimes.

Kenya is one of the African countries most affected by poachers seeking to satisfy the demand for rhino horn and ivory products in China and other Asian countries.

