Hasina has promised justice to the family of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of the country’s leading technology institute.
On Wednesday, hundreds of students and teachers took part in a silent procession on the campus to demand justice.
Friends say Fahad was targeted after he criticized in a Facebook post the deal signed during Hasina’s recent visit to New Delhi.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD