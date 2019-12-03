The mountain is the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, and Kim has previously went there before making major decisions.

The latest trip comes as a year-end deadline set by Kim for Washington to come up with new proposals to salvage nuclear diplomacy is approaching. He went to the mountain on a horseback in October.

KCNA says North Korea’s ruling party will hold a central committee meeting later this month to discuss unspecified “crucial issues.”

