The Korean Central News Agency says Kim also visited nearby construction sites and complained about sanctions imposed on his country because of its nuclear weapons program.
He was quoted as saying “the pain the U.S.-led anti-(North Korea) hostile forces inflicted upon the Korean people ... turned into their anger.”
The North Korea-U.S. nuclear talks broke down earlier this month.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD