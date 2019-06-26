President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017. They also met a year later in Helsinki. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump plan to meet for at least an hour on the sidelines of this week’s Group of 20 summit in Japan, a Kremlin official said Wednesday, confirming plans for the first meeting between the leaders in nearly a year.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Venezuela and Iran would all likely be on the agenda, according to the Interfax news agency. The presidents will be joined by four or five officials each, Ushakov said.

While it was scheduled to last an hour, “many things will depend on the leaders themselves,” Ushakov said.

Trump and Putin last met in Helsinki in July 2018.

