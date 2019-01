TOKYO — The Kyodo News service has reported that Nissan Motor Co.’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn has been indicted for alleged breach of trust.

Ghosn was detained on Nov. 19. His latest period of detention had been due to expire on Friday.

Prosecutors have also charged Ghosn with falsifying financial reporting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.