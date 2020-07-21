A flooded river also damaged a bridge on the highway, and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side of the route.
The highway is used by both passenger vehicles and cargo trucks to transport food, supplies and fuel to the capital, Kathmandu.
Since Nepal’s monsoon season began last month, landslides, flooding and lightning have killed at least 131 people and left 48 others missing.
