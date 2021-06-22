Bickett, who no longer has his job as a compliance director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, also shows how Western corporations in Hong Kong are not immune to the political changes that have shaken the financial center since anti-government protests in 2019. A police force emboldened by impunity and armed with new legal firepower — such as pandemic rules on group sizes, official edicts against chanting slogans, and a draconian security law — has put residents in more situations where they can become embroiled in the crackdown.