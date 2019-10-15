They chanted support for Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, a bit of a hero in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for tweeting support of their struggle against China. What the crowd of approximately 200 people chanted about James wasn’t printable.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar trigged their anger with comments suggesting that free speech can have negative consequences. That touched a nerve among protesters in Hong Kong who have been engaged in an effort to defend their freedoms for months.

