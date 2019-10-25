The jet plunged into the Java Sea minutes after its takeoff on Oct. 29, 2018.
Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said the automated system, known as MCAS, relied on a single “angle of attack” sensor that provided erroneous information, automatically shoving the nose of the Max jet down.
The report identified various missteps prior to the crash.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD