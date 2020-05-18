At least one house collapsed and residents said the shaking went on for several seconds. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage to buildings and infrastructure.
Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies in the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.
A 1976 earthquake centered in the northeastern city of Tangshan killed at least 250,000 people.
China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.
