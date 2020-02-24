As the prime minister’s office announced Mahathir’s intent to resign, his political party, the Malaysian United Indigenous Party, known as Bersatu, said it would be leaving Malaysia’s ruling coalition. About a dozen other prominent members of parliament also left to form an independent bloc in the Southeast Asian country’s legislature.
The king, Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, has not commented publicly on the matter.
The political drama on Monday appeared to thwart one of Southeast Asia’s most celebrated democratic transitions, and returned Malaysia to a time of backdoor political plotting and palace intrigue. The move also appeared aimed at preventing Anwar from taking over as leader.
In landmark elections in May 2018, Malaysians ousted a coalition government that had ruled for 60 years but whose leader, Najib Razak, was dogged by a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal. The vote ushered in a new coalition — Pakatan Harapan, or the Alliance of Hope — led by the now 94-year old Mahathir and his former rival, Anwar.
Mahathir had promised to cede power to Anwar, 72, during his term, but remained vague on the timeline. Just months after the vote, Anwar in an interview with The Post groused that Mahathir and his supporters were working on the sidelines to stymie his leadership prospects.
Over the weekend, Anwar said Mahathir’s party and “traitors” within his own party were plotting behind the scenes to effectively form a new government, and sideline him.