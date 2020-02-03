By Associated Press February 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM ESTBEIJING — Mainland China death toll from new virus rises to 425, reports 3,235 new cases for total of 20,438.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy