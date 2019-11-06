The opposition politicians, led by party leader Sam Rainsy, have planned to return home with followers to spark a popular movement to oust autocratic long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen. Their bid hit a roadblock after Thailand barred them from entering.

Robertson called Thursday for Mu Sochua’s immediate release and urged Malaysia not to do Phnom Penh’s “dirty work in cracking down against the CNRP exiles.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

