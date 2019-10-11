Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says the 2020 budget will focus on driving growth and building on institutional reforms that began last year after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s alliance won a stunning election victory.
Lim said Friday that the fiscal deficit will hit 3.2% of GDP instead of the targeted 3%, due to fiscal measures to bolster growth and unanticipated expenditures to rescue troubled institutions.
