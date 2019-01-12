KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The central Malaysian state of Pahang is getting a new sultan who is tipped to become the country’s next king under a unique rotating monarchy system.

The Conference of Rulers has said it will pick a new king among nine hereditary state rulers on Jan. 24 following the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V. No reasons were given for the Jan. 6 abdication, which came after Sultan Muhammad V reportedly married a former Russian beauty queen.

Pahang’s 88-year-old Sultan Ahmad Shah is next in line to be king, but he is gravely ill.

The national Bernama news agency reported that the Pahang palace announced Saturday that Tengku Abdullah, currently the regent of Pahang, will succeed Sultan Ahmad Shah on Tuesday.

