“In light of the court ruling, the government must respect the court order and ensure that not one of the 1,200 individuals is deported today,” said Amnesty International Malaysia’s director, Katrina Jorene Maliamauv.
Amnesty said the court will hear their appeal Wednesday and urged the government to reconsider its plans to send the migrants back home, where human rights violations are high following a Feb. 1 military coup that deposed the country’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
