By Associated PressFeb. 23, 2021 at 10:18 a.m. UTCKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian immigration says it has deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, breaking a court order to halt their deportation.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy