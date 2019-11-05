The group was suspended last month for investigations that a report published in 2016 was slanderous to Islam. Though the report had been on the group’s website for more than three years the government opened a case only last month heeding to a demand by some preachers.
The group’s executive director, Shahinda Ismail, said she believes the investigators have not followed due process.
