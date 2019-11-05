The Ministry of Community Empowerment said on Tuesday it informed the group that it had been dissolved after an investigation found that parts of the group’s 2016 report had contents against Islamic law.

None of the authors of the report had been were interviewed before the ban.

The Maldives, known for its luxury tourist resorts, is a Sunni Muslim country where practicing and propagating other faiths is banned by the constitution.

