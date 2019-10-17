The group’s executive director Shahinda Ismail said Thursday that the report that has been on the group’s website for three years.

The government spokesman was not available to comment Thursday evening.

The government said last week that there is widespread public condemnation of the report.

Maldives is a Sunni Muslim nation where practicing and preaching other faiths are banned by the constitution.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD