COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The opposition presidential candidate in Maldives says he fears the government will rig next month’s election.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said Monday the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party is “very worried about the situation” but has “trust in the people.”

A government spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment. The government has rejected such accusations in the past, saying they are baseless.

Solih was made candidate at a party congress last month, after exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed abandoned plans to run because of legal obstacles. Nasheed is the party leader.

Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule, but has lost many of its democratic gains under current President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

Yameen’s administration has jailed many politicians and officials.

