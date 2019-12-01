On Saturday, the opposition coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the People’s National Congress said Yameen was given an unjust sentence due to his “economic development success.”

The two parties have appealed the case to the High Court.

Yameen led the Indian Ocean archipelago nation from 2013 to 2018. During that time, he was accused of corruption, muzzling the media and persecuting political opponents.

He lost last year’s election to current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

