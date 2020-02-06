The victims were reported to be stable.
The Maldives is an India Ocean archipelago state known for its luxury tourist resorts.
A predominantly Sunni Muslim nation of around 400,000 people, the Maldives was known to have contributed one of the largest number of fighters per capita in Syria.
___
This story has been corrected to show three people were arrested, not two.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.