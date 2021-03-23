The area is a known stronghold of Maoist rebels, who say they are inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. They have been fighting for more than five decades in central and eastern India, staging hit-and-run attacks against authorities as they demand land and jobs for impoverished tribal communities that they say are ignored by the government.
They have also ambushed police, stolen weapons from paramilitary warehouses, destroyed government offices and abducted government officials for decades.
The government has called the rebels India’s biggest internal security threat.
