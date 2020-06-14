The charges against Ressa have been decried by human rights watchdogs and media organizations as politically motivated harassment. Rappler has been on the forefront of critical coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies, including a war on drugs that has left thousands dead.
Defense lawyers are considering whether to appeal the decision, which was handed down by a Manila regional trial court judge, Rainelda Estacio-Montesa.
Ressa, a former CNN journalist, faces seven more cases involving allegations of tax evasion and controversy regarding the ownership of Rappler.
The Philippines, once considered to have the freest press in Asia, has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists. This year, the country slipped two spots to 136th place in the World Press Freedom Index.