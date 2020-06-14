MANILA — Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa, who heads the embattled news site Rappler, was found guilty of cyber libel by a court on Monday, marking another blow to press freedom and democracy in the Philippines.

Ressa was charged along with a former Rappler researcher, Reynaldo Santos Jr., for an article published in 2012. They could face between six months and six years in prison, but they will be allowed to post bail. They must also pay almost $8,000 in damages, the court ruled.

The charges against Ressa have been decried by human rights watchdogs and media organizations as politically motivated harassment. Rappler has been on the forefront of critical coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies, including a war on drugs that has left thousands dead.

Defense lawyers are considering whether to appeal the decision, which was handed down by a Manila regional trial court judge, Rainelda Estacio-Montesa.

Ressa, a former CNN journalist, faces seven more cases involving allegations of tax evasion and controversy regarding the ownership of Rappler.

The Philippines, once considered to have the freest press in Asia, has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists. This year, the country slipped two spots to 136th place in the World Press Freedom Index.