Both the Solomon Islands and Kiribati switched their allegiance to China last week as Taiwan continued to become more diplomatically isolated.

China has promised billions of dollars in aid for the countries that have switched allegiance since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.

Taiwan has only 15 allies left, compared to about 180 countries that recognize China. Taiwan looks to its allies for international legitimacy and a voice at the United Nations.

