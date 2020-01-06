The incident comes at a moment of high political tension in India, where hundreds of thousands of people — including many students — have participated in protests against a controversial citizenship law passed last month. The law creates an expedited path to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from three countries, a move that critics say is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

The violence at the university was not directly connected to the citizenship law but was rooted in a separate dispute roiling the campus over fees that also pitted student supporters of the government against its opponents.

The accounts of masked men roaming a well-known campus as students cowered in their dormitories and police officers posted at the main gate failed to intervene are inflaming concerns about how the Indian authorities treat those they consider adversaries.

On Sunday night, several eyewitnesses said police officers stood by as a mob armed with sticks, iron rods and cricket bats entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, an influential bastion of left-leaning politics.

The mob yelled “Long live Mother India!” and attacked a meeting led by professors near a main crossroad on campus, hurling rocks at participants, witnesses said. The assailants then smashed through the glass gate at one dormitory, shouting “We will spare no one today!”

Inside the dorm, Surya Prakash, a visually impaired doctoral candidate in Sanskrit, was sitting at his desk studying. Masked men broke into his ground-floor room and began to beat him with iron rods on his back and arms, he said. “I pleaded with them that I am blind,” recalled Prakash. “One hit me even harder. There is terror in our hearts.”

Students said that the masked attackers included members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The ABVP denied the allegation and blamed the violence on “communist goons.”

A senior Delhi police official, Devender Arya, told the television station NDTV that the police had responded promptly to calls for help from the university administration and that authorities had begun working to identify the perpetrators of the attack. Arya did not immediately respond to queries about eyewitness accounts of police inaction and allegations that police had also beaten students.

The incident sparked widespread criticism across India’s political spectrum. India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar — an alumnus of the university — wrote on Twitter that he condemned the violence “unequivocally” and said it “was completely against the culture and tradition of the university.”

Members of the opposition Congress Party said the brazenness of the attack and the lack of an immediate police response indicated it had some kind of official sanction. “It is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government,” wrote P. Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader.

An official at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, a nearby hospital, said that 35 people were admitted with injuries from the incident and all were discharged by Monday.

Kumari Neelu, who is married to a professor at the university, said she had just stepped outside her home on campus when she saw the approaching mob. As she tried to film them, the men began to run toward her. She fled inside and locked the main door. The mob banged on her door with sticks and rang the bell nonstop. Her husband, Bikramaditya Choudhary, began calling the administration, security officers and the police. “Nobody responded,” he said. “If the media hadn’t arrived, we may have been butchered.”

Eyewitnesses also alleged that the police not only failed to stop the violence but also beat up students. Vipul Vivek, a masters student in philosophy, watched from behind shrubbery as the violence unfolded. After the mob left, he said, about 30 policemen arrived and beat the students holed up inside the dormitory earlier attacked by the mob. He ran toward a forested area and hid for 45 minutes. “We can’t fight back against the police,” he said.

Tania Dutta contributed reporting.

