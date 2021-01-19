Public broadcaster NHK said highway authorities finished cleaning up the debris after about eight hours.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said a truck rammed into a passenger car, triggering the pileup over a one kilometer (0.6 mile) stretch of the highway. One person was killed, he said.
The disaster agency later said 17 others were injured, including two seriously.
Traffic authorities had imposed a 50 kilometer (30 mile) per hour speed limit at the time of the accident because of low visibility due to the snow storm, Kato said.
Parts of northern Japan have been struck by heavy snow in recent weeks.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.