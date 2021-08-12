The group doesn’t refer people to long-term treatment, but some volunteers provide years of “companionship,” Huang said. In 2019, a former volunteer told a Chinese language media outlet that some of his peers became so attached to users that they promised to become their romantic partners or help them raise money. That used to happen in the early days of the project, Huang conceded but said it no longer happens. There’s now a 130-page guidebook that explicitly bans it, he said.