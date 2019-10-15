Police blamed Monday’s killing on militants who have been fighting India’s rule in the region since 1989.
The attack came during the region’s apple season. Apple sales contribute to more than 20% of the region’s economy.
The region’s trade has been hit after India’s government downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown in August.
