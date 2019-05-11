This picture taken on March 8, 2019 shows a general view of the five-star Pearl Continental hotel located on a hill in the southwestern Pakistani city of Gwadar/ (Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images)

At least three gunmen stormed a luxury hotel Saturday in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar, killing one guard and battling security forces after all guests were evacuated.

The clashes between the attackers and Pakistani forces was still ongoing hours after the assailants attempted to enter the five-star hotel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Gwadar’s commercial and political profile has been raised as the hub of a multibillion-dollar Chinese infrastructure project.

The army spokesmen’s office said three terrorists had attempted to enter the Pearl Continental Hotel, opening fire on guards. It said all guests had been safely evacuated and the area was cordoned off while security forces blocked a hotel stairwell, where some attackers were hiding.

The attack came just weeks after 14 members of Pakistan’s armed forces were attacked and killed while traveling on a highway near Ormara, an area in the same region. That attack was claimed by militants linked to a regional separatist movement.

Pakistan has complained to neighboring Iran that such militant groups are active along their shared border but that Tehran has taken no action.

Pakistani TV news channels quoted the home minister of Balochistan province, where Gwadar is located, as saying most guests had been evacuated and several people had been injured. A special anti-terrorism force was reported to be fighting the attackers.

The Pearl Continental in Gwadar is a popular accommodation and meeting place for business travelers, many of them connected to the ambitious development and transportation project there that is a centerpiece of Beijing’s burgeoning economic and political alliance with Pakistan.

China has invested a reported $60 billion in Pakistan, especially the Gwadar deep port on the Arabian Sea, to open and upgrade transport, infrastructure and communication links with far-western China.

The Balochistan chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, condemned the attack and ordered security forces to place a high priority on ensuring the safety of all guests at the hotel.

Balochistan, a vast desert province, has been plagued with political violence for years. It is the home of several different ethnic and tribal militant separatist groups, as well as Islamist militants that have attacked churches.

Pakistani officials have also accused India of sending spies to infiltrate the region. India denies the claims.

Read more

Pakistan arrests 44 militants in crackdown on extremists groups

Educated Kashmiri youths joining anti-India insurgency

Attack in Pakistan strikes at beating heart of Sufism

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news