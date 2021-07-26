In Sydney, the going rate for babysitters and tutors is the equivalent of $22 an hour — well above the national minimum wage of about $15. Yet the economy hasn’t come crashing down. Until the pandemic, Australia was enjoying an almost three-decade growth streak. And the incidence of low-paid workers — defined by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as the share of full-time workers earning less than two-thirds of median earnings — is lower than in the United States.