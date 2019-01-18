FILE - This Jan. 8, 2019, file courtroom sketch, depicts former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a courtroom at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo. Ghosn’s lawyers appealed on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, to a court rejection earlier this week to their request for his release on bail. The appeal comes two days after the Tokyo District Court turned down a bail request by Ghosn’s lawyer, prolonging his detention. (Nobutoshi Katsuyama/Kyodo News via AP, File) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko says the Japanese automaker’s board has met and discussed new allegations of wrongdoing by its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The allegations Friday regard a 7 million euro ($8 million) payment made to Ghosn last year by a 50-50 venture between Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., established in 2017 in Amsterdam.

Masuko said only Ghosn, who headed Nissan for nearly 20 years, and some aides knew about the transaction, which was discovered during an investigation by Nissan and Mitsubishi.

There have been no formal charges for the new allegations. Ghosn has been charged with breach of trust and falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income from Nissan.

Masuko and Nissan Chief Hiroto Saikawa were directors at the joint venture called NMBV, along with Ghosn.

