NEW DELHI — Police in western India said Monday that they have arrested 23 people who took part in the weekend lynching of five men suspected of being members of a gang of child kidnappers, as deadly mob attacks fueled by social media rumors continues around the country.

Police officer M. Ramkumar said five men were bludgeoned to death on Sunday in a remote, mountainous village in Maharashtra state.

Villagers pounced on the five when one of them tried to speak to a child at a weekly market, Rajkumar said. “The mob was merciless,” he said.

Rajkumar said police formed five teams to nab the culprits, and had so far arrested 23 of 40 people accused of participating in the mob violence.

He said that for days the village had been abuzz with rumors spread through WhatsApp that a gang of child kidnappers was roaming there.

India has seen a string of mob attacks in the past few months ignited by messages circulated through social media that child-abduction gangs were active in villages and towns.

Although authorities clarified that there was no truth to the rumors, the deadly and brutal attacks, often captured on cellphones and shared on social media, have spread across Indian states.

At least 20 people have been killed in such brutal attacks since early May, and dozens more have been injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.