In the provincial capital of Lahore, the country’s cultural hub with a population of nearly 13 million people, streets were flooded and homes in the poorest areas of the city were inundated with water.
Monsoon rains wreak havoc in cities and towns across Pakistan where drainage and sewage systems are antiquated and outdated. Deadly floods occur regularly during the monsoon season in both Pakistan and neighboring India.
