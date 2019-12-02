Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, K. Palaniswami, convened an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday and ordered officials to monitor reservoirs.

Government hydrologist Subramani in the state capital, Chennai, said the city’s reservoirs, which were bone dry during a drought last summer, had reached half their capacity — enough water to supply the city of 10 million for six months.

He said that “everything is under control” in Chennai.

A monsoon in Tamil Nadu in 2015 killed more than 250 people.

