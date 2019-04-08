JAKARTA, Indonesia — More families of victims of the Lion Air crash in Indonesia are suing Boeing Co. after its chief executive apologized last week and said a software update for the MAX 8 jet would prevent further disasters.

Family members and lawyers said Monday that CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s comment related to an automated flight system in a video statement last week was an admission that helps their cases.

The anti-stall system is suspected as a cause of the Lion Air crash in December and an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, which together killed 346 people.

Families of 11 Lion Air victims said at a news conference they are joining dozens of other families in filing lawsuits against Boeing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.