A member of a rescue team uses a loudspeaker as he conducts a search and rescue operation for a missing British girl at a forest in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Police in Malaysia said on Thursday that they are using voice recordings conducted with the family of the 15-year old missing girl from London, in order to find her. (Lai Seng Sin/Associated Press)

SEREMBAN, Malaysia — Malaysian rescuers are stepping up their search for a 15-year-old London girl who vanished from a nature resort six days ago by playing the voice recordings of her mother as they comb the hilly forest terrain.

The voice of Meabh Quoirin calling out Nora rings out loudly through loudspeakers, piercing the silence in the jungle.

The family of Quoirin, who has learning and developmental disabilities, discovered her missing Sunday morning from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state and believes she was abducted. Police are treating her as a missing person and believe she is still in the vicinity of the resort but do not rule out a possible criminal element in her disappearance.

