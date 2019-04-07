MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a vehicle tumbled off a mountainous road into a river, killing seven people.

Senior officer Raja Akmal said Sunday the vehicle was carrying passengers from Neelum Valley to Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, when it veered off the road at a sharp curve.

Akmal says rescue workers retrieved the bodies with the help of local residents. He said two women and a child were among the dead.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan because of lax safety standards and disregard for traffic laws.

