He said relief goods have been dispatched to the affected districts and distributed to affected residents.
Khan said the Charsadda, Nowshera and Mardan districts were the most affected and financial compensation was also provided.
Authorities said three women and 14 children were among the dead.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms caused heavy damage every year in mountainous northwestern Pakistan, where in most areas many people build mud and brick houses.
