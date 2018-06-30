GAUHATI, India — Five Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed and another six injured as huge boulders rolled down on their bus following a mudslide triggered by monsoon rains in India’s remote northeast, police said Saturday.

The bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a narrow mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh state, said police officer S. Singpho.

A helicopter evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital, he said. The region is nearly 600 kilometres (375 miles) north of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

This is the second mudslide-related accident in the state within five days. On June 24, five workers were buried alive when a wall of a building under construction collapsed on them.

Mudlslides are common in the June-September monsoon season in India.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.