“They are refusing to let me inside. They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in,” he told the Daily Telegraph, calling the move a “coup.”
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday condemned the “bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime,” and praised the ambassador’s “courage.” But it was unclear what, if anything, the U.K. could do about the move.
