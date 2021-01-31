NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told The Washington Post that Suu Kyi, Myanmar president Win Myint and all chief ministers from their party, representing over a dozen states and regions in the country, were taken at gunpoint. A spokesman for his party was also detained, he said.
“I expect that soldiers will arrive for me soon,” Myo Nyunt said. “This is very likely a coup, but we hope that there will also be negotiation between our leaders and the military.”
The military has alleged voter fraud in the November vote, but Myanmar’s election commission has said there is no evidence to support their claims. Political tensions and fears of a military takeover have prompted alarm in the international community. On Friday, diplomatic missions in Myanmar affirmed their support for the country’s democratic transition and urged the military to respect the results of the elections and adhere to democratic norms.
Myanmar’s military ruled the country for a half century before beginning a celebrated transition to democracy in 2010 and allowing elections that ushered Suu Kyi and her party to power in 2015. But the current military-drafted constitution enshrines power for military generals, who have a quarter of seats in parliament and maintain control over key ministries.
Kyaw Ye Lynn reported from Yangon, Myanmar.