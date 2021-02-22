Protester killings “can happen anytime in Yangon, but we have to keep doing what we should do, even if the soldiers are ready to shoot us,” said Thura Zaw, a 32-year-old resident. “Under the military dictatorship, no one is safe whether you take to the streets or sit at home, so we chose to voice our objection rather than staying silent.”

Resistance has been building since the armed forces ousted Myanmar’s elected government this month, returning the country to direct military rule after a decade-long quasi-democratic experiment. Since then the military has detained more than 400 people, including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint, charging them with minor infractions that have kept them locked up, incommunicado. The coup has been condemned by the international community, including the United States, which has already imposed some sanctions.

AD

AD

In a tweet Sunday night, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington will “continue to take firm action” against those who perpetuate violence against protesters.

“We stand with the people of Burma,” he said, using the old name for the country.



Protesters chose Feb. 22 because of the date’s numerical similarity to the student-led uprising against military rule known as “8.8.88” that took place 33 years ago.

By daybreak on Monday in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, authorities had erected barricades and fortified streets with tanks and convoys of military vehicles to stop protesters from marching to the city center. Demonstrators simply moved barricades out of the way, or protested in front of them. Convenience stores, markets and other essential businesses were shuttered, replaced instead by throngs of people carrying signs disavowing the coup and calling for Suu Kyi’s release.

AD

AD

In Hpa-an, the capital of Kayin state, Nai Hongsar, a 38-year-old resident, was among those who joined the strike. About 90 percent of businesses in his city were closed, he said, undeterred by the junta’s efforts to threaten and intimidate workers into heading back to their offices.

“Every bank is shut down,” he said. “The system is not working … it is breaking down already.”

Sai Nay Nay Win, a 22-year-old law student in Lashio, in northern Shan state, said that the scene on Monday was “spectacular,” and that soldiers and police officers had not interfered with demonstrators who filled the streets as of midday.

AD

AD

“If we succeed in an all-out strike, the government machine will not function,” he said. “They have to make concessions.”

Despite the sometimes festive and triumphant atmosphere at protests, crowds are increasingly bracing themselves for a crackdown. Police in some cities have used live ammunition against protesters, killing three so far: two in Mandalay and a 20-year-old grocery worker, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who died after being shot in the head at a rally in Naypyidaw, the capital. Before heading out to the streets on Monday, some protesters wrote their blood type on their arms, while others prayed and paid respects to Buddhist deities at gilded pagodas across the country.

Ahead of the general strike, authorities continued a campaign of intimidation, blocking mobile Internet connections for a longer period than in previous days. State-owned media MRTV warned that “protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life.”

AD

AD

But rather than deter those on the sidelines, the deaths of the three young protesters have galvanized others into action. Maung Hla Win, 42, closed his auto parts shop in Yangon on Monday, though he was hesitant to do it before, already suffering huge losses during the pandemic. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, he said, reminded him of his teenage daughter.

“I’m afraid something similar can happen to her if we continue to be ruled by the military,” he said, noting that his 19-year-old daughter has taken to the streets almost daily with her friends. “So, I think it is time to show my solidarity.”