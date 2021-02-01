AD

The coup underscored the fragility of Myanmar’s decade-old, quasi-democratic transition that many assumed, despite imperfections, would continue with Suu Kyi as the head of the civilian government and still-entrenched powers for the military. But the military, analysts say, was never comfortable with its enduring unpopularity and Suu Kyi’s godlike status among ordinary Burmese, despite the generals’ role in engineering the country’s opening after half a century of isolationist rule.

The events threaten to destabilize the region — armed ethnic conflicts still plague Myanmar’s borders with China and Bangladesh — and pose a challenge for President Biden, whose foreign policy team includes Obama administration officials who were involved in and celebrated Myanmar’s once-hopeful democratic awakening.

“There is a lot of bad blood between the commander in chief and Aung San Suu Kyi, it is very personal between the two of them,” said Derek Mitchell, former U.S. Ambassador to Myanmar and president of the National Democratic Institute. “A regression like this is a terrible signal.”

Return to the dark days

Residents in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, awoke on Monday to a communications blackout, with phone calls failing to connect and applications that use mobile Internet down. State-run broadcaster Myanmar Radio and Television said in a Facebook post that it was not able to broadcast “due to communication problems.” Websites were also down; the Internet monitoring service Netblocks said national connectivity had fallen to 75­ percent of normal levels. Families of elected NLD lawmakers were unable to contact them, and speculated about their whereabouts and conditions.

When communications were restored some seven hours later, photos and videos showed soldiers in camouflage fatigues and armed with automatic weapons standing in the roads, turning back cars. Some of the enormous highways that run through the purpose-built capital were blocked by military trucks and barbed-wire barricades.

In Yangon, Myanmar’s most populous city, efforts to carry on with life as normal were thwarted by a sense of panic and fear.

Residents rushed to buy groceries. Hundreds headed to banks to withdraw cash, reminiscent of the days under junta rule where people would stuff wads of cash in pillowcases or under floorboards. Others took down the ubiquitous red-and-yellow flags of the NLD, which returned to the streets in recent years after decades as a banned symbol of resistance. Small caravans of military supporters roamed the streets, cheering, some armed with knives.

A 23-year-old who works for a shipping company, and who declined to give his name out of safety concerns, said he was disgusted by the military.

“When heard this news this morning, I could not believe they did it,” he said. “When I woke up, I cried.”

The roundup of NLD figures, which according to party spokesman Myo Nyunt happened at gunpoint, brought days of acute political tensions to a head, hours before the newly elected parliament was scheduled to sit for the first time.

The party won November elections in a landslide, capturing 396 out of 476 seats in the country’s second democratic vote since the end of direct military rule. The military’s proxy party, the Union Solidarity and Development Party, suffered a humiliating defeat, winning only 33 seats.

The military and its proxy party have since been alleging widespread voter fraud, but were largely ignored by the election commission, who dismissed the claims as baseless. The military said in a broadcast that the politicians were detained “in response to alleged fraud.”

Regardless of the vote, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, was still guaranteed control of key ministries and a quarter of seats in parliament under the junta-drafted constitution. That was not enough for the military, which was enraged that Suu Kyi remained singularly beloved by voters despite her government’s shortcomings, including a battered economy and the raging pandemic, Myanmar experts said.

There is a “disdain that the constitutional legal system the military established was working so well for their nemesis Suu Kyi: the landslide election was a clear rebuke to them coming back to power,” said David Mathieson, an independent analyst. “So, when you're unpopular and increasingly irrelevant, you scupper the apparently sweet deal you have for your institution.”

Eyes on the commander in chief

The coup has turned focus on Min Aung Hlaing, the commander in chief of the armed forces. The military on Monday declared a state of emergency for a year, transferring power to Min Aung Hlaing and installing Myint Swe, a former general, as the president of the government.

Min Aung Hlaing, who is due to retire in July, is widely believed to harbor civilian political ambitions. Unlike his predecessors, who largely shunned the spotlight and relied on the dry dispatches of state media to relay their activities, he adopted a more high-profile and international role since taking up the position in 2011.

He was a prolific presence on Facebook before he was banned from the platform for hate speech against the Rohingya Muslim minority, who his troops targeted in a scorched-earth campaign in 2017 that drove more than a million from their homes. He sat for interviews with international outlets such as the BBC and The Washington Post — unprecedented for the isolationist military — and frequently traveled abroad. With his path to a civilian political role dwindling, there was the possibility of him “going from the most powerful man in the country to a retiree,” said Mathieson.

Others note that Suu Kyi’s attempts to change the constitution — a core promise of her successful 2015 campaign — raised personal frictions between her and the commander in chief. Those changes would have reduced the military’s political power, but were unlikely to be successful, as the military holds veto power over any changes.

“With the prospects of a second five-year NLD term and increased pressure for a constitutional revision, casual — if not expected — civil-military frictions… have morphed into open conflict,” said Renaud Egreteau, an associate professor at City University of Hong Kong and the author of books on Myanmar.

Sanctions loom

Both the White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed alarm at the developments, urging the military to reverse course.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” the White House said.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D.-N.J.), incoming chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, strongly condemned the detentions, and said the United States and its allies should “impose strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures, against the Tatmadaw and the military leadership” of Myanmar.

Mitchell, the former ambassador, said it was hard to gauge how much support the United States would get from its allies on sanctions. At one time Myanmar was subjected to among the harshest economic sanctions anywhere, crippling its economy. Those were mostly dropped in 2016 under the Obama administration, but targeted sanctions returned against military leaders for their role in the Rohingya crackdown. One possible target for new sanctions could be military-owned enterprises, which have deep roots in the economy.

“There are all kinds of things that are possible,” Mitchell said. “But the key will be, because the country is so desperate right now, that [actions] don’t hurt the people of the country.”

